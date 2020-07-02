The ODP Corporation Releases 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, today announced the release of its 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report, incorporating sustainability information for Office Depot, CompuCom and Grand & Toy.

"Our goal is to provide our customers with the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business,” said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer for The ODP Corporation. "To do this effectively, we incorporate our 5C Culture in everything that we do, focusing on Customer, Commitment, Change, Caring and Creativity. Our sustainability efforts touch on every one of these 5Cs, through innovative environmental sustainability programs, nationwide community investment initiatives, diversity in our people and our supply chain, and other programs and initiatives throughout the company.”

The ODP Corporation’s 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights progress made on the company’s public-facing sustainability goals around energy consumption, transportation emissions and local communities:

The company already exceeded its goal to reduce energy consumption by 2021, with a 36% decrease in facility energy consumption since 2016.

Miles per gallon in Office Depot’s private fleet increased 10.4% since 2018.

More than 13,000 associates volunteered in Community Investment programs in 2019, up from 5,620 in 2018, with over 40,000 hours of service completed.

Other accomplishments highlighted in the 2020 report include:

Planet: 45% of the company’s waste was recycled in 2019 100% of the electricity used in Office Depot’s Headquarters is offset by renewable energy credits 18% reduction in GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions

People: 10 new Associate Resource Groups were established in 2019 between Office Depot, CompuCom and Grand & Toy, including groups for Military and Veteran associates, Women in Tech and LGBTQA+ associates 21 individuals were hired through the LaunchAbility program, supporting disabled high school students’ transition into the mainstream workforce In 2019, over $20 Million worth of in-kind products were donated to community organizations



Prosperity: By partnering with minority-, women-, veteran-, disabled-, LGBT-owned and small businesses through Office Depot’s diverse supplier program, diverse businesses reached $400+ million in sales Over 20% of all sales are products with greener attributes



For more information about sustainability at The ODP Corporation, please view the full 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report.

