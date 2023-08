The Off-Road EV Mustang: Is Ford About to Change the Market Forever?

Ford (NYSE: F) recently revealed the Mustang Mach-E Rally edition and stirred industry discussions about the company's electric-vehicle (EV) strategy. As the automotive landscape evolves, Ford's strategic maneuvers in the EV arena, exemplified by the unconventional addition to the Mustang lineup, merit a closer look.Investors should consider Ford's approach to EVs, its recent performance, and the potential impact of the Mustang Mach-E Rally edition on the company's future gains and profitability before deciding to pick up shares.Ford's foray into off-roading with an electric SUV under the iconic Mustang brand marks a calculated expansion. The Mustang Mach-E Rally, unveiled at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, signifies Ford's bold push into untapped markets, aiming to blend Mustang's allure with off-road rally excitement. This represents a bold move for the classic-car company, which previously struggled to make inroads into the EV market.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel