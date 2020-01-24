|
24.01.2020 19:34:00
The Old Port of Montréal joins other landmarks from around the world in global show of support for Australia
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Old Port of Montréal joins the CN Tower and many other landmarks from around the world to raise awareness and show support for Australia as the country works to fight and recover from devastating wildfires.
On the night of Australia's national holiday, January 26, the Old Port, with the Montréal Observation Wheel and the Bonsecours Pavilion, will be among the many landmarks to light in the country's national colours of green and gold. Still others plan to join in the effort through social media and online. To date, towers and landmarks that have confirmed their participation include:
- The Old Port of Montréal (Observation Wheel and Bonsecours Pavilion), Montréal, Canada
- The Berlin TV Tower, Berlin, Germany
- Busan Tower, Jung Gu, Busan, South Korea
- The Calgary Tower, Calgary, Canada
- The CN Tower, Toronto, Canada
- The Eiffel Tower, Paris, France
- The Empire State Building, New York, USA
- Euromast, Rotterdam, Netherlands
- N Seoul Tower, Seoul, South Korea
- Niagara Falls, Niagara Falls, Canada/USA
- One Liberty, Philadelphia, USA
- The Reunion Tower, Dallas, USA
- The Royal Liver Building, Liverpool, UK
- The Shard, London, UK
- SkyTower, Auckland, New Zealand
- The Tokyo Tower, Tokyo, Japan
- Toronto sign, Toronto, Canada
- The Willis Tower, Chicago, USA
For anyone looking to take action, donations may be made to several organizations, including the Australian Red Cross (www.redcross.org.au/campaigns/disaster-relief-and-recovery-donate), the NSW Rural Fire Service (https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/volunteer/support-your-local-brigade), and WIRES Wildlife Rescue (https://www.wires.org.au/donate/emergency-fund).
About the Old Port of Montréal
For more than 25 years, the Old Port of Montréal, a division of Canada Lands Company, has offered a variety of participatory, cultural and leisure activities as well as opportunities for scientific exploration at the Montréal Science Centre. Bordering a 2.5-kilometre stretch of the St. Lawrence River, the Old Port of Montréal is the most popular recreational tourism site in Quebec, with six million visitors annually. Its partners are Coca-Cola, Eska, Natrel, Sleeman, Cogeco and TELUS.
SOURCE Old Port of Montréal Corporation
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht grün ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit starken Zuwächsen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich knapp im Plus
An der Wall Street ist die Stimmung freundlich. Der heimische Markt verbuchte vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich deutlich im Plus. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost tendierten etwas höher.