The Olinger Group Completes Groundbreaking US Luxury Traveler Study 2022, Offering Free Insights into Marketing High-end Travel in a Post-COVID World

NEW ORLEANS, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Olinger Group, a market research firm with specialties including Luxury Travel, has completed a leading-edge research project that will give luxury brands the insights they need to move forward with confidence in a post-COVID world. In February and March of this year, the firm's team studied 1,503 American travelers with an annual household income of at least $100,000. What they discovered will help steer marketers of luxury brands in the months to come.

This is information brands need to know to recover from the last two years.

"We knew there was a pent-up demand for travel out there," explained Jude Olinger, Founder and CEO of The Olinger Group. "But some of the findings we uncovered were truly surprising. For instance, we learned millennial luxury travelers are anxious to travel with their children and gear their trips toward their entire family. We also learned when the brand is important and which brands are important to the luxury traveler."

Chanttel Allen, The Olinger Group's Managing Director, went into greater detail about the study itself. "Among other things, we were able to identify who luxury travelers are today, their expectations for luxury travel, how many trips they expect to take in the next 12 months, and what drives their interest in luxury travel and luxury cruising," she said. "This is information brands need to know to recover from the last two years."

The Olinger Group has honed its expertise in the Luxury Brand and Luxury Travel categories with work for prestigious brands, including Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Hyatt, Marriott, and so many others. For a free copy of The US Luxury Traveler Study, email callen@olingergroup.com. To learn more about The Olinger Group's expertise, visit www.olingergroup.com.

For almost 30 years, The Olinger Group has given Fortune 1000 clients across the country the knowledge they have needed to reach, not just the low-hanging fruit, but the juicier stuff above. Headquartered in New Orleans, the firm's passion lies in doing meaningful research that can shape lives in an extraordinary way and help brands help others live well. Aligning this objective with the Health & Wellness and Luxury categories, The Olinger Group provides strategic, data-informed solutions through full-service market research that drive business transformation and growth for these specialties.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-olinger-group-completes-groundbreaking-us-luxury-traveler-study-2022-offering-free-insights-into-marketing-high-end-travel-in-a-post-covid-world-301553217.html

SOURCE The Olinger Group