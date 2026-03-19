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WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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19.03.2026 07:25:00
The One Big Beautiful Bill Created a $1,000 Benefit for Babies Born in 2025 and Beyond -- Here Is How to Claim It
President Donald Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) into law in July 2025. It included plenty of tax cuts and social program changes, including a $1,000 benefit for babies born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028.This $1,000 isn't like a stimulus check that the government sends directly to your bank account. Instead, it goes to a tax-advantaged account, called a "Trump Account." The account works similarly to a traditional IRA in that investments grow tax-deferred, but the child will owe taxes on withdrawals when eligible (in the calendar year they turn 18).Unfortunately, the Trump Account isn't automatically created for eligible children. You have to opt into it and request the initial $1,000 investment provided by the government.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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