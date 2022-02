The One Simple Reason Pinterest Won and Facebook Lost

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The advertising apocalypse that was expected to topple Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) the way it hit Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) never happened. Because of changes Apple made to its privacy policies by changing its iPhone data collection rules, Facebook forecast it will take a $10 billion hit to revenue this year as advertisers are no longer able to automatically track users across apps and websites. Pinterest, on the other hand, saw advertising revenue soar.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading