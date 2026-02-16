Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
16.02.2026 21:05:00
The Only 3 Stocks You Need to Capitalize on AI Spending
Spending on artificial intelligence (AI) is projected to reach new heights in 2026. It's clear that hyperscalers see huge potential in this technology, and none of them wants to risk being left behind by their peers.As a result, they're spending record amounts on data centers and the computing equipment that goes into them. While there are several ways to invest in the AI building boom -- among them, energy companies, construction businesses, or other equipment providers -- I view Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) as no-brainer buys to capitalize on the trend.All three are making plenty of money from it right now, and odds are, they will make even more over the next few years as the huge spending continues.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!