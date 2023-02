The Only Cryptocurrency Exchange I'd Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Another day, another problem for centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. After the Securities and Exchange Commission went after Kraken for offering unregistered crypto staking products, it now appears to be going after Binance (CRYPTO: BNB). And don't forget about Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) -- it, too, has been under pressure for actions such as listing coins that haven't yet passed regulatory muster.Given all this regulatory risk for centralized exchanges, the fortunes of decentralized exchanges are on the rise. As the biggest decentralized exchange in the world right now, Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) is an obvious first choice for investors trying to make sense of a constantly shifting crypto landscape. Right now, Uniswap is the only cryptocurrency exchange I'd buy, and here's why.There are several key differences between centralized cryptocurrency exchanges and decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges. First and most importantly, with decentralized exchanges, there are no headquarters, no top executives, and no intermediaries for each trade. All trading is essentially peer-to-peer. With FTX (CRYPTO: FTT), by contrast, there were headquarters in the Bahamas and a group of insiders led by former Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried.