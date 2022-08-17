|
The Only Disney Streaming Offer Not Increasing in Price
Once upon a time, streaming services were a lot simpler -- with just one monthly option, for the most part. But that was then. A whole lot of changes are now coming -- with ad-free options, ad-supported options, bundled options, and more.Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is a good example. In recent weeks, the entertainment giant has announced a series of new prices, aimed at increasing its returns. Let's take a look at that strategy and whether it makes sense.Disney has several streaming services, and they are almost all about to cost more. For starters, the media giant is raising the price of its flagship streaming service, Disney+, by $3 in the U.S. in order to make room for its forthcoming ad-supported tier (coming Dec. 8) at the current $7.99-per-month price.Continue reading
