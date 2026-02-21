Medtronic Aktie
WKN DE: A14M2J / ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115
|
21.02.2026 15:45:00
The Only Healthcare Stock I Would Buy and Never Sell Is Medtronic
I am not a scientist or a medical doctor, so I'm a bit leery of buying healthcare stocks. I've actually outsourced this task to BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE: BME), a high-yield closed-end fund that uses a covered-call strategy.But there's one healthcare stock that was attractive enough for me to buy on my own: Medtronic (NYSE: MDT). Here's why, and why I'm planning to pass it on to my heirs eventually.Medtronic is one of the world's largest medical device companies. It has a diversified portfolio, operating across the cardiovascular, neuroscience, and medical-surgical spaces. It also has a material diabetes business, but that's about to be spun off as Medtronic refocuses on its highest-profit, fastest-growing operations. The key, for me, is that Medtronic isn't a one-trick pony even when you take the spinoff into consideration.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
