Curatis Aktie

Curatis für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40BDL / ISIN: CH1330780979

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16.06.2026 13:06:00

The Only New Stock I've Bought This Year Is the Perfect Addition Amid a Historically Pricey Stock Market

Earlier this month, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite hit fresh all-time highs -- and stock valuations nearly followed suit. The second-priciest stock market in history has made it challenging to find a fundamentally attractive deal.While I've selectively purchased shares of a few existing holdings this year, there's only one new stock I've added to my portfolio, and it's ideally positioned to succeed amid a historically pricey stock market: York Water (NASDAQ: YORW).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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