The Only Reason to Own Ford Stock Right Now

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is one of the most iconic automakers in the history of the industry. But its rich history has failed to generate investor riches. In fact, while the broader S&P 500 has moved 176% higher over the past decade, Ford's stock price has delivered a 36% decline.Once lauded for trudging through the Great Recession on its own dime, rebounding and producing record profits, its wheels have only spun in place for years. There's still one major reason to own Ford stock, though, despite these lackluster results: its valuable dividend. The payout is family-backed, boosted by special dividends, and a long-term wealth generator.Savvy income investors know the long-term wealth-creating power of dividends, especially when reinvested. Look at the total value returned by Ford when including dividends, compared to its stock price gains alone.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool