The OnPoint Companies Receive Award for Innovation in Augmented Reality for Orthopedic and Robotic Surgery

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The OnPoint Companies are revolutionizing spinal, orthopedic, sports, and robotic procedures with an Augmented Reality (AR) platform technology that superimposes virtual surgical guides and virtual implants onto the surgeon's visual field using a see-through optical head-mounted display. The technology offers many unique clinical and intra-operative benefits paired with impressive accuracy. The OnPoint AR technology is also an enabler for the next generation of robotic systems, using optics instead of, or in conjunction with, haptics.

The purpose of the Invented Here! Program is to celebrate New England innovators, their inventions, and the stories behind their innovations. Through the program, the Boston Patent Law Association (BPLA) is transforming the nation's relationship with science and technology and providing educational opportunities that inform the public of these fascinating innovations.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the Boston Patent Law Association for the second year in a row for our innovations in the area of Augmented Reality and surgical guidance," said Philipp Lang, MD, Founder and CEO of the OnPoint Companies. "Orthopedic and spinal procedures are technically complex requiring high spatial accuracy. The OnPoint Augmented Reality technology offers greatly improved hand-eye coordination for surgeons by directly displaying virtual surgical guides onto the physical patient to improve accuracy and quickly return patients to normal, everyday activities. The ability to fit, size, trial and balance virtual implant components directly on the physical joint using augmented reality display prior to any irreversible bone resections advances non-robotic, manual and robot guided surgery to an entirely new performance level, opening up the opportunity of improved clinical outcomes and better function for millions of joint replacement patients."

OnPoint Medical, OnPoint Surgical, OnPoint Knee, OnPoint Hip and OnPoint Sports are privately-held medical device companies pioneering Augmented Reality (AR) guidance for several procedures, including spinal surgery, knee replacement, hip replacement, arthroscopic, and robotic procedures.

OnPoint technology is broadly applicable to all orthopedic, arthroscopic, spinal, neurosurgical and other surgical procedures. OnPoint is expanding into multiple new applications and indications.

