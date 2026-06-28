Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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28.06.2026 13:25:00
The OpenAI Trade Isn't Microsoft Anymore. Here's Where Smart Money May Be Looking.
Back in 2023, investors viewed Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) as one of the best options to get direct exposure to OpenAI. That's because the tech giant announced a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI that could reach $10 billion. It wasn't Microsoft's first investment in the company, and the two of them seemed close. However, the good relationship has turned a bit sour, with Microsoft releasing products that directly compete with ChatGPT. Microsoft no longer seems like the top stock to buy for direct exposure to OpenAI, but there is still a great option. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) appears to be the best choice for investors who want exposure to OpenAI before its IPO.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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