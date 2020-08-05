SHANGHAI, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the organizers, Messe Duesseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. announces that All in Print China 2020, one ofthe largest comprehensive printing exhibition across the world this year, will be held as scheduled on October 12-16th, 2020 in Shanghai. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people cannot visit the show on site. Thus, the organizers create a brand-new online platform – All in Print Cloud – which will remain open until the end of the offline exhibition as a value-added service to these visitors. It is also a warm-up of All in Print China 2020. The opening ceremony of All in Print Cloud will be held grandly on August 10th, 2020.

All in Print Cloud aims to bring more business opportunities to enterprises by overcoming communication barriers and integrating online and offline services. It is made up of two parts: Virtual Expo and Live Broadcast.

Visitors can enjoy following services from All in Print Cloud:

After registering All in Print China (AIP 2020), visitors will have their own registration ID. Though Virtual Expo platform, visitors can get the information of all exhibitors of AIP 2020 they are interested in and the products.

will have own registration ID. Though Virtual Expo platform, can get the information of all exhibitors of AIP 2020 are interested in and products. From August 10 th , on Live Broadcast platform, visitors can learn the exhibitors' services and products more directly by watching their introduction videos.

, on Live Broadcast platform, can learn the exhibitors' services and products more directly by watching their introduction videos. Visitors can also communicate with exhibitors in real time and inquire on All in Print Cloud.

can also communicate with exhibitors in real time and inquire on All in Print Cloud. After pre-registration, visitors can make appointment with exhibitors to book the meeting date and time during offline All in Print China.

All in all, All in Print Cloud integrates presentations, matchmaking and industry exchanges functions for printing and packaging industry, and provides exhibitors and professional buyers with video/live streaming promotions, supplier-buyer matchmaking, real-time communication and online inquiries.

On August 10th, the organizers of All in Print China, local and international industry associations, enterprise representatives will participate in the opening ceremony of All in Print Cloud in the Live Broadcast. They will give more detailed introduction of this platform, and share the show highlights, the latest industry trend with the audience as well.

The opening ceremony of All in Print Cloud will be held at 10 a.m. (Beijing time) on August 10th, visit http://live.shangzhibo.tv/HplqvWxUx for live streaming.

SOURCE Messe Duesseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.