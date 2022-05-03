THE OPINION PAGES CREATES NEW OPPORTUNITIES FOR OP-ED WRITERS

A Non-Partisan Op-ed Page for Public Policy, Politics, Business and Other Issues

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a new opinion page – https://theopinionpages.com – is accepting submissions by op-ed writers and thought-leaders across America. The Opinion Pages is non-partisan and was launched in response to media trends that should concern anyone who values reading thoughtful op-eds and considering divergent opinions.

Because of consolidation in the media and that readers generally won't pay for access to op-eds, a number of opinion pages have recently disappeared.





Most opinion pages lean aggressively Left or Right on the political spectrum, and refuse to publish content that doesn't align with their strict viewpoints.





Op-eds on public policy matters are generally not what opinion page editors seek. That is, unless the policy prescription is wholly aligned with either party's worldview.

"Opinion pages are vanishing, becoming increasingly partisan and ignoring content that doesn't mirror Republican or Democratic talking points. Because of these dynamics, every day, insightful op-eds are dying in the inboxes of opinion page editors," said Gary Meltz, the creator of The Opinion Pages. "I launched The Opinion Pages because I saw an opportunity for a new opinion page focused on giving readers compelling op-eds, without considering whether or not the piece is good or bad for either political party."

The Opinion Pages also hopes to be an outlet for authors who want to express opinions that are not extremist. In fact, Recent research and an important piece in The Atlantic have found that people with extremist views are a distinct minority in the U.S.

The Opinion Pages will publish op-eds not just about politics or public policy, but also business, the arts, culture, sports, or even reviews of restaurants. Really, anything that makes for an interesting op-ed. Rules for submission can be found at: https://theopinionpages.com/submit-oped/

