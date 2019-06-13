|
The optical biometry devices market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023
About this market
The rise in the prevalence of cataract among geriatric population is one of the key factors that will trigger the growth of the market during the forecast period. The older population are willing to lead a more active lifestyle and take care of their health and vision, which is leading them to opt for cataract surgery. Cataract surgery is one of the most frequently performed surgeries that provide long-term, and significant improvements in the quality of life for all patients irrespective of age. Therefore, the number of cataract surgeries is increasing among people in the age group of 50-90 years. As a result, the rise in prevalence of cataract is expected to drive the growth of the global optical biometry devices market. Our analysts have predicted that the optical biometry devices market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.
Market Overview
Favorable reimbursement conditions
The government initiated to perform free cataract surgeries for poor patients, with additional financial and medical support from non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Hence, favorable reimbursement conditions will drive the growth of the global optical biometry devices market during the forecast period.
Intense competition among manufacturers of optical biometry devices
Manufacturers are facing pressure to provide optical biometers at an affordable cost to sustain in the market. Such steps affect their profit margins and consequently have a negative impact on the company's R&D spending.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the optical biometry devices market during 2019-2023, view our report.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies including Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and Menicon Co. Ltd., the competitive environment is quite intense. Vendors operating in the emerging economies require technological advances as well as innovations in delivery and business models. Metall Zug AG, NIDEK Co. Ltd., Santec Corp., and Topcon Corp. are some of the major companies covered in this report.
