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WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
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13.07.2026 01:00:00
The Optimal Age to Claim Social Security Benefits May Surprise You
You can claim Social Security starting at 62, and that's the most popular age to claim benefits. In fact, 26% of retirees claim then. It's not the optimum age for most people, though. In fact, the best age to start your Social Security checks may come as a big surprise.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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