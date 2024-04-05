|
The Optimism Institute's Bill Burke and a Joyride Through the Blue-Sky Boulevards of Optimism
What makes someone an optimist? How do you embody optimism? Who is on your Mount Rushmore of Optimists? And, should we "gather all the optimists and eat the pessimists"? In this podcast, we talk about cultivating optimism, with Bill Burke, founder of The Optimism Institute.To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
