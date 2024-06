The Oracle of Omaha Meets AI: Is Berkshire Hathaway Prepared for Technological Disruption?

Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), has built a reputation as a master of traditional value investing. His approach, which involves identifying undervalued companies with strong fundamentals and holding them for the long term, has proven successful for decades.However, as the world stands on the cusp of an artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, it's worth examining whether Berkshire Hathaway 's stock portfolio is adequately prepared for the potential disruption.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel