Pieno zvaigzdes AB Aktie
WKN: 602120 / ISIN: LT0000111676
|
02.04.2025 18:00:00
The Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of Pieno žvaigždes is convened
The ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter, the "Meeting”) of akcine bendrove "Pieno žvaigždes”, registered address Perkunkiemio str. 3, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania, company code 124665536, VAT payer code LT246655314, data collected and stored in the Register of Legal Entities (hereinafter, the "Company”), is convened on 25 April 2025 at 12.00 a.m. at the initiative and according to the decision of the Company‘s Board. The Meeting shall take place at the registered address of the Company at Perkunkiemio str. 3, Vilnius. Registration of shareholders shall start from 11:30 a.m.
The accounting day of the Meeting is 17 April 2025.
Persons who at the end of the accounting day of the Meeting will be shareholders of the Company shall have a right to participate and vote at the Meeting personally or by proxy, or to be represented by the person with whom an agreement on the transfer of voting right is concluded.
Laimonas Vaškevicius
CFO
+37052461419
Attachments
- 2024_ar_en_eur_solo_ias_esef
- Pieno_Zvaigzdes_AB-Opinion_24_IFRS_SA_ESEF_EN_esigned_20250328
- 2025-04-25_VAS balsavimo biuletenis_AGM General Ballot Paper
- 2025-04-25_VAS sprendimu projektai_AGM draft decisions
- 2025-04-25_VAS susaukimas_AGM Announcement
- 2025-04-25_VAS_Pelno (nuostoliu) paskirstymo projektas_Profit (Loss) allocation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pieno zvaigzdes ABmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.