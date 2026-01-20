NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
20.01.2026 16:13:00
The Overlooked AI Chip Stock That Could Outperform Nvidia in 2026
When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI) chips, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has long been the king with its graphics processing units (GPUs). These powerful chips are used to train large language models (LLMs) and run AI inference. However, to perform at their best, these chips need something called high-bandwidth memory (HBM).HBM is a specialized form of DRAM (dynamic random access memory) that can help GPUs store data while moving it faster and using less space through a process called 3D stacking. Given the importance of HBM in helping improve the performance of AI chips, demand for HBM, not surprisingly, has been through the roof. At the same time, HBM requires three to four times the wafer capacity of run-of-the-mill DRAM, which is creating a supply shortage throughout the DRAM industry. This is leading to prices for DRAM soaring. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
