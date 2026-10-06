NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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06.10.2026 09:35:00

The Overlooked AI Stock Poised to Outperform Nvidia and Palantir

Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) graphics processing units (GPUs) have become the foundational AI hardware for data centers, while Palantir has been one of the strongest purveyors of artificial intelligence software as a service. However, as investments with potential to grow from here, both companies may pale in comparison to liquid cooling specialist Vertiv (NYSE: VRT).

Image source: Getty Images.

Liquid cooling has become essential to AI data centers. 

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