NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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06.10.2026 09:35:00
The Overlooked AI Stock Poised to Outperform Nvidia and Palantir
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) graphics processing units (GPUs) have become the foundational AI hardware for data centers, while Palantir has been one of the strongest purveyors of artificial intelligence software as a service. However, as investments with potential to grow from here, both companies may pale in comparison to liquid cooling specialist Vertiv (NYSE: VRT).
Liquid cooling has become essential to AI data centers.
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