THE PALEO DIET® LAUNCHES FOOD CERTIFICATION PROGRAM PROVIDING CONSUMERS, RETAILERS, AND MANUFACTURERS WITH RELIABLE HEALTHY FOOD STANDARDS

The Paleo Diet® Brings Clarity to a Confusing Food Marketplace

BOULDER, Colo., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paleo Diet® has launched a new food certification program based on the science of Dr. Loren Cordain, who founded the modern Paleolithic nutrition movement. This food certification program is based on the organization's mission: to promote science-based healthy nutrition and make better nutrition more accessible to health-conscious consumers. Potential partners are invited to learn more at thepaleodiet.com/partnerships.

The Paleo Diet® has launched a new food certification program based on the science of Dr. Loren Cordain.

The founders of The Paleo Diet have shown that highly processed foods, GMO foods, grains, legumes, dairy products, and many other foods are bad for us because they were not part of the diet humans evolved eating for millions of years. To lead the way back to healthy foods, The Paleo Diet has translated the evidence-based, peer-reviewed science of Paleolithic eating into a modern food certification process that is now available to food manufacturers, retailers, and other partners. Certification by The Paleo Diet, LLC will help consumers make healthier choices in a highly competitive and complex food marketplace.

The size of the total market for Paleo foods is now in excess of $200 billion annually and rising. Grocery shoppers choosing between meats, prepared meals, or fruits and vegetables need assurance that the foods they buy are healthy. The Paleo Diet certification offers retailers and manufacturers a science-based standard to show which foods are better for health. Consumers will immediately benefit by being able to select superior products. Manufacturers will benefit by aligning with this globally recognized healthy nutrition brand to differentiate their products on shelf and online.

Trevor Connor, CEO of The Paleo Diet, commented, "After years of development, we're excited to announce our certification program, which is based on the original science of leading researchers like Dr. Loren Cordain and Dr. Boyd Eaton. The goal of our certification program is to clear up confusion in the marketplace and help consumers make healthier choices. Our new certification empowers consumers to know which foods are truly healthy."

"Our certification program launches alongside a new rebranding," continued Connor. "Our new CPG-friendly logo reflects the vibrant, energetic lifestyle, and the spectrum of health benefits that The Paleo Diet offers."

The Paleo Diet brand is now available for strategic brand licensing through its exclusive licensing partner, The Valen Group. Jeff Dotson, Vice President at The Valen Group added, "The Paleo Diet is providing much-needed guidance to the food industry, marketers, retailers, and consumers in a very direct and beneficial way by codifying Paleo Diet standards and making them available to all food manufacturers. We look forward to making high-quality, nutrient-dense Paleo food choices available in the coming months and years. Whether on-the-go or preparing food for family meals at home, we want consumers to know that their food choices are the best they can be and that The Paleo Diet brand and certification trademarks convey the highest levels of compliance with the science of The Paleo Diet."

For more information about The Paleo Diet Certification Program and Brand Licensing, please visit thepaleodiet.com/partnerships.

For more information about The Paleo Diet, visit thepaleodiet.com.

ABOUT THE PALEO DIET

The Paleo Diet® is the modern, science-based interpretation of the ways humans evolved eating before the rise of agriculture. After more than a decade of research, Dr. Loren Cordain founded The Paleo Diet in 2002 with the release of his New York Times best-selling guide. The Paleo Diet is now backed by thousands of peer-reviewed research studies and has become the most influential diet of the past 20 years. Our free, open-source program has sparked related movements like gluten-free, grain-free, low-carb, ketogenic, anti-inflammatory, and auto-immune nutrition—in the process redefining healthy eating. By inspiring health-conscious shoppers to closely examine where food comes from, how it is made, and what it contains, The Paleo Diet has led to better awareness of the connections between food and health and has fueled today's trends in food certification and clear labeling within the mainstream grocery and natural foods industries. Since Dr. Cordain's retirement in 2019, The Paleo Diet, LLC was acquired by Dr. Cordain's final graduate student, Trevor Connor, who is now CEO. With Dr. Mark J. Smith, Dr. Cordain's first graduate student, Connor has been working to modernize The Paleo Diet program and its brand, which has begun with the announcement of its food certification and strategic brand licensing programs. With a new team and new, practical ways to help brands and health-conscious consumers, The Paleo Diet is poised to make health simpler, easier, and more delicious. Learn more and see free healthy nutrition resources at thepaleodiet.com. The Paleo Diet® is a registered trademark of The Paleo Diet, LLC.

CONTACT

Trevor Connor

Chief Executive Officer

The Paleo Diet | 1320 Pearl St., Ste 310 | Boulder, Colorado USA | (970) 672-0909

ABOUT THE VALEN GROUP

The Valen Group is a growth and innovation services firm with practices in strategy and innovation consulting, market insight research and strategic brand licensing. Our mission is to inspire a creative entrepreneurial spirit and find new ways to win. We help leaders strengthen the competitive position of their brands and develop significant new revenue opportunities. For over a decade, The Valen Group has advised both global 1000 innovation leaders such as Procter & Gamble, Nestle and Chiquita and newer, high-growth companies. Our work in developing strategic brand licensing programs has included Red Robin, Chili's, Romano's Macaroni Grill, Tree Top, Biltmore Estate and Rust-Oleum.

CONTACT

Jeffrey Dotson

Vice President, Strategic Brand Licensing

The Valen Group | (619) 813-6227

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-paleo-diet-launches-food-certification-program-providing-consumers-retailers-and-manufacturers-with-reliable-healthy-food-standards-301537762.html

SOURCE The Paleo Diet LLC