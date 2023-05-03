The Paley Center for Media Announces Its Annual Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month Tribute

Month-Long Celebration of AAPI Achievements Features a Digital Experience and Screenings

of a Curated List of Animation, Anime and Scripted Shows

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned cultural institution The Paley Center for Media today announced its month-long celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. This year's celebration, which begins Wednesday, May 3 through Wednesday, May 31, will showcase the rich and diverse contributions of AAPI individuals to the media and entertainment industry, as well as their impact on American culture.

"The Paley Center for Media is proud to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month," said Maureen J. Reidy, Paley Center President and CEO. "We are thrilled to honor the tremendous talents of the AAPI community and showcase their important work and significant, meaningful and impactful contributions in media."

Visitors will have the opportunity to attend exciting screenings on the big screen in Paley's renowned Bennack Theater including: Heritage Heroes, produced by The Asian American Foundation about unsung AAPI heroes, 38 at the Garden about the basketball prowess of Jeremy Lin, and the premiere episode of BEEF, the acclaimed new Netflix series starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong from creator Lee Sung Jin.

Families will also have the chance to view popular anime and other series such as Avatar: The Last Airbender,Ni Hao, Kai-Lan, Samurai Jack, and The Mystery Files of Shelby Woo. This curated selection of animation, anime and scripted shows for the entire family feature characters that represent the AAPI community.

The digital experience is a best of compilation of past Paley events where members of the cast and creative team speak to the topics that are relevant to the AAPI community and complements the AAPI screening schedule.

The annual celebration is part of the Paley Center's longstanding tradition of honoring diversity in media and entertainment. Over the years, the Paley Center has hosted tributes, exhibitions and events honoring AAPI, Black and Hispanic achievements in television, the enormous contributions of women and the impact and importance of LGBTQ+ representation in television, among many others.

Schedule

The Paley Center for Media is open 12 pm – 6 pm on Wednesdays – Sundays.

Admission

Tickets are free for Members; $20 for nonmembers; $16 for students, teachers, seniors, veterans, and first responders; free for children 12 and under; Corporate Members will receive free admission for themselves and a guest when they present their current employee ID upon entrance at the Paley Center. Advance ticketing is encouraged but not required. All proceeds support The Paley Center for Media's mission.

The Paley Center's Membership offers free admission to The Paley Museum in New York City; exclusive ticket presale and discounts to once-in-a-lifetime experiences, including PALEYFEST and PALEYLIVE; conversations with celebrities; VIP invitations; access to the Paley Archive with an international collection of more than 160,000 television and radio programs across genres; access to the PaleyGX Gaming Studio and VR Experience; and more. For more information about Paley Membership, visit paleycenter.org/membership.

Location

The Paley Center for Media

25 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019, USA

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for over 45 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit www.paleycenter.org

