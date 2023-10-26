The Paley Center for Media Opens the Application Window for its Prestigious Peter Roth Internship Class of 2024 The Next Generation of Visionary Television Professionals

The Paley Center for Media announces the application window is now open for its prestigious Peter Roth Internship Program.

The Peter Roth Internship program is endowed through generous contributions from Ava DuVernay's ARRAY Alliance, The Berlanti Family Foundation, The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation, and The Katie McGrath & J.J. Abrams Family Foundation.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announces applications are now open for its highly selective Peter Roth Internship Program. The program's mission is to inspire the next generation of television professionals to embody Peter Roth's commitment to innovative storytelling, love for writers, passion for the artform of television, and the importance of nurturing a diverse array of creative voices and portrayals on television. Students will gain first-hand experience in the world of television and access an unparalleled educational experience during this paid apprenticeship opportunity.

"We are thrilled to announce we are now accepting applications for our prestigious Peter Roth Internship Program class of 2024. This best-in-class apprenticeship is designed to inspire the next generation of television professionals to embody Peter Roth's love for the artform of storytelling, gain first-hand business experience, and understand the importance of diverse portrayals in media," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO, The Paley Center for Media. "We thank Greg Berlanti, Ava DuVernay, Chuck Lorre, Katie McGrath, and J.J. Abrams for their tremendous support."

Students are selected for this comprehensive, paid internship through a competitive application process that evaluates their academic achievement, leadership skills, and commitment to the media industry. The Paley Center receives and considers all applications and encourages qualified undergraduate students from diverse backgrounds and underrepresented communities to apply. Qualified applicants include rising juniors and seniors with a GPA of 3.2 or higher from colleges and universities nationwide, including state and community colleges with excellent media programs. Finalists will be notified by early April 2024.

Using the renowned Paley Archive, the Paley Center is uniquely positioned to provide an extensive course to help students better understand the importance of authentic storytelling on television. Interns will also attend guest lectures, meet-and-greets, and Q&A sessions with television executives, talent, showrunners, writers, and other members of a creative team to gain an appreciation for the art form. The program will also include first-hand experience working at the Paley Center, along with site visits to networks, studios and/or media companies to provide a valuable understanding of both the business and creative sides of television.

After completing the program, students will join the Paley Intern Alumni Association, where they will continue to receive expert advice and counsel, special networking opportunities and events, and make lifelong connections within the television industry.

