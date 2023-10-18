THE PALM BEACHES HIGHLIGHTS NEW DEVELOPMENTS AND UPGRADES FOR AN ENHANCED VISITOR EXPERIENCE IN 2024

Editor's Note: Images for the mentioned businesses can be downloaded here; general destination images can be downloaded, here.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palm Beaches, comprised of 39 vibrant cities and towns stretching from Jupiter to Boca Raton in Southeast FL, are set to captivate visitors with an enhanced and unmatched vacation experience. Known as America's First Resort Destination®, the iconic vacation destination embraces vibrant and chic new offerings, with a pipeline of more than $1 billion in developments boosting the tourism economy. With a slew of new and freshly revamped hotels, cutting-edge culinary experiences, an array of enticing attractions, and enhanced transportation options, accessing this domestic jewel has never been more convenient and inviting.

NEWSWORTHY HOTEL DEVELOPMENTS

Several prominent resorts and hotels in The Palm Beaches are undergoing substantial transformations, amplifying the guest experience.

Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa recently completed an extensive renovation, unveiling 175 revamped guest rooms and suites, upgraded banquet spaces, and the all-new Latitudes restaurant, accompanied by a variety of amenities, including a dedicated kids club.

Hilton West Palm Beach , adjacent to the Palm Beach County Convention Center, is on track for a grand reopening in November following a $25 million renovation, encompassing refreshed guestrooms, revamped dining options like the Galley with an exciting new menu, an inviting pool deck, added cabanas, a stylish lobby bar, and wellness activities.

, adjacent to the Convention Center, is on track for a grand reopening in November following a renovation, encompassing refreshed guestrooms, revamped dining options like the Galley with an exciting new menu, an inviting pool deck, added cabanas, a stylish lobby bar, and wellness activities. Tideline Ocean Resort & Spa, nestled along the south Palm Beach waterfront, is also preparing to reopen this November following a $20 million renovation, focusing on modernized guest rooms, updated dining venues, and refreshed common areas.

waterfront, is also preparing to reopen this November following a renovation, focusing on modernized guest rooms, updated dining venues, and refreshed common areas. Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Resort & Spa is in the midst of a multimillion-dollar renovation slated for completion later this year, embracing a contemporary open-space layout while modernizing its restaurant, lobby, marketplace, bar, and lounge.

Hilton Singer Island Oceanfront Palm Beaches Resort is set to redefine luxury, re-emerging in January 2024 as "The Singer Oceanfront Resort," complete with rejuvenated guestrooms, innovative dining concepts, enhanced meeting spaces, and a picturesque beachfront bar.

as "The Singer Oceanfront Resort," complete with rejuvenated guestrooms, innovative dining concepts, enhanced meeting spaces, and a picturesque beachfront bar. Flagler Club at The Breakers Palm Beach will unveil a luxurious makeover this fall, promising an ultra-luxury boutique experience with a modern aesthetic by esteemed atelier Tihany Design and exclusive guest benefits, including dedicated staff, complimentary transportation, exclusive food and beverage options, and more poised to elevate and enrich the guest experience.

Exciting updates also await guests in The Palm Beaches this season, as several hoteliers unveil enticing offerings.

PGA National Resort leads the way with a new charter boat, beekeeping experience, pickleball courts, and rejuvenating spa treatments.

The Colony Hotel introduces the goop Villa, a collaboration with Gwyneth Paltrow's brand and Ronen Lev , offering a revitalizing escape complete with goop beauty products and special menu options at the Pink Paradise Café and Swifty's Restaurant.

brand and , offering a revitalizing escape complete with goop beauty products and special menu options at the Pink Paradise Café and Swifty's Restaurant. AKA West Palm presents Body+Beauty Lab med spa for exclusive cosmetic treatments, while even furry companions can indulge in the recently opened AKA Pet Spa, powered by D is for Dog.

TEEING UP NEW EXPERIENCES IN FLORIDA'S ACCLAIMED GOLF CAPITAL

The Park, West Palm Beach's latest 200-acre public golf haven, recently opened, featuring a nine-hole par three course, an 18-hole putting course, a kids-only golf area, and a cutting-edge two-sided driving range with Top Tracer technology, designed pro bono by PGA Tour Coach, Darren May .

latest 200-acre public golf haven, recently opened, featuring a nine-hole par three course, an 18-hole putting course, a kids-only golf area, and a cutting-edge two-sided driving range with Top Tracer technology, designed pro bono by PGA Tour Coach, . Via Mizner Golf & City Club, the all-new private club in Boca Raton , offers two refined member experiences - a Jack Nicklaus Signature course with 18 championship holes at The Golf Club and an exclusive hub for social gatherings and upscale relaxation at The City Club.

, offers two refined member experiences - a Jack Nicklaus Signature course with 18 championship holes at The Golf Club and an exclusive hub for social gatherings and upscale relaxation at The City Club. PopStroke, an extraordinary mini-golf experience backed by Tiger Woods, introduces three state-of-the-art locations in Delray Beach (2023), West Palm Beach (2024), and Wellington (2024), featuring synthetic turf putting courses with fairways and bunkers akin to traditional golf courses.

(2023), (2024), and (2024), featuring synthetic turf putting courses with fairways and bunkers akin to traditional golf courses. TGL, a pioneering golf league in partnership with the PGA TOUR, promises a new dimension in golf entertainment that will revolutionize the sport, focusing on innovation, technology, and engaging fan experiences. The purpose-built SoFi Center at Palm Beach State College will serve as a groundbreaking venue, seamlessly blending a data-rich virtual course with a one-of-a-kind short game complex, offering a distinctive and immersive experience for both on-site spectators and viewers worldwide.

A VIBRANT ARRAY OF ART AND ATTRACTIONS

The Norton Museum of Art will delve into impressionist and modern masterpieces at the "Artists in Motion: Impressionist and Modern Masterpieces from the Pearlman Collection" exhibit, now through Feb 18, 2024 .

. The Flagler Museum will present the evolution of technology through time with "Bicycles: Technology that Changed the World" and the Art Nouveau aesthetic with " Alphonse Mucha : Master of Art Nouveau," now through Dec. 17, 2023 .

: Master of Art Nouveau," now through . The Historical Society of Palm Beach County will present "Endless Summer: Palm Beach Resort Wear" at The Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum, exploring The Palm Beaches' impact on fashion history, Nov. 9 through May 25, 2024 .

will present "Endless Summer: Palm Beach Resort Wear" at The Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum, exploring The Palm Beaches' impact on fashion history, . Mounts Botanical Garden will enchant visitors with "Origami in the Garden," an artistic marvel by Santa Fe artists Jennifer and Kevin Box , featuring 20 larger-than-life sculptures inspired by the ancient Japanese art of origami coming Jan. 7 to May 12, 2024 .

, featuring 20 larger-than-life sculptures inspired by the ancient Japanese art of origami coming . Busch Wildlife Sanctuary at Abramson & Schlaggar Reserve expands to a larger location in Jupiter Farms, a testament to their commitment to wildlife conservation and education. The newly opened facility is a haven designed to elevate the visitor experience, featuring spacious habitats, interactive exhibits, and a fully equipped wildlife rehab center, ensuring the utmost care for the animals under their protection.

The Royal Poinciana Plaza Après Beach gives the après scene a Palm Beach twist on Sunday afternoons this season, starting November through January, with cabanas styled by Royal retailers amidst a lush courtyard complete with bubbles, bites, and beats.

A SIZZLING CULINARY SCENE

The James Beard Award's 'Best Chef' in the South category for 2023 honored five new Palm Beach County chefs as semifinalists for the coveted award. Adding to an already impressive list of award-winning chefs, the distinguished chefs making this prestigious list include Jeremy and Cindy Bearman of Oceano Kitchen, the creative genius Rick Mace of Tropical Smokehouse, the culinary virtuoso Pushkar Marathe of Stage Kitchen & Bar, and the exceptional Lojo Washington of Queen of Sheeba.

Award's 'Best Chef' in the South category for 2023 honored five new chefs as semifinalists for the coveted award. Adding to an already impressive list of award-winning chefs, the distinguished chefs making this prestigious list include of Oceano Kitchen, the creative genius of Tropical Smokehouse, the culinary virtuoso of Stage Kitchen & Bar, and the exceptional of Queen of Sheeba. The Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival is the ultimate treat for avid food enthusiasts, set to dazzle with a four-day extravaganza of culinary delights from Dec. 7-10 . The 16th annual festival is now partnering with Wine Spectator to increase its wine capabilities with more than 60 wine tables at the popular Grand Tasting event, is hosting seven new events in 2023, and is expanding its footprint throughout The Palm Beaches with a kick-off party in Boca Raton .

. The 16th annual festival is now partnering with Wine Spectator to increase its wine capabilities with more than 60 wine tables at the popular Grand Tasting event, is hosting seven new events in 2023, and is expanding its footprint throughout The Palm Beaches with a kick-off party in . Café Boulud, Chef Daniel Boulud's famed Palm Beach outpost, now offers daily afternoon tea with a French twist featuring a picturesque setting with a menu of Instagram-worthy specialty teas, mini madeleines, and scones, as well as mouthwatering and perfectly proportioned savory and sweet bites, thoughtfully fashioned by Executive Pastry Chef Julie Franceschini .

famed outpost, now offers daily afternoon tea with a French twist featuring a picturesque setting with a menu of Instagram-worthy specialty teas, mini madeleines, and scones, as well as mouthwatering and perfectly proportioned savory and sweet bites, thoughtfully fashioned by Executive Pastry Chef . The Palm Beaches are buzzing with the arrival of over a dozen new culinary hotspots including The Jupiter Grill by the celebrated Chef Paul Niedermann , winner of "Hell's Kitchen" in 2012, The House, a culinary jewel nestled within The Park, West Palm Beach's latest golf haven, under the guidance of top chef Jason Van Bomel , and Pink Steak a modern steakhouse in West Palm Beach with a retro-chic Florida vibe by Julien Gremaud , the creative mind behind the beloved Avocado Grill.

, winner of "Hell's Kitchen" in 2012, The House, a culinary jewel nestled within The Park, latest golf haven, under the guidance of top chef , and a modern steakhouse in with a retro-chic vibe by , the creative mind behind the beloved Avocado Grill. Highly-acclaimed New York transplants are also making a mark, including Harry's, Adrienne's Pizzabar and Felice at The Square in West Palm Beach , Gallaghers Steakhouse in Boca Raton , and soon, Campi by acclaimed restaurateur Curt Huegel at The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach . Additional famed eateries from the northeast set to open in 2024 include Tutto Mare , a Mediterranean concept by the Tutto il Giorno restaurant group that will open at The Royal Poinciana Plaza as Palm Beach's first and only intra-coastal waterfront destination, and Maman, a French café and bakery at The Square.

transplants are also making a mark, including Harry's, Adrienne's Pizzabar and Felice at The Square in , Gallaghers Steakhouse in , and soon, by acclaimed restaurateur at The Ray Hotel in . Additional famed eateries from the northeast set to open in 2024 include , a Mediterranean concept by the Tutto il Giorno restaurant group that will open at The Royal Poinciana Plaza as first and only intra-coastal waterfront destination, and Maman, a French café and bakery at The Square. More fresh dining experiences on the menu for 2024 include Limani Grille and Madame Tang's at Town Center at Boca Raton , and a host of enticing concepts at Restaurant Row in Boca Raton , including Pubbelly Sushi, El Camino, Fiolina Pasta House led by Michelin-star chef Fabio Trabocchi , and Shabibi, a Lebanese-inspired culinary gem by chef Ralph Pagano of Naked Taco restaurants.

ARRIVE WITH EASE & STYLE

Brightline, the epitome of modern, eco-conscious intercity rail in the U.S., recently extended its services to and from Orlando International Airport. This novel connectivity now effortlessly links West Palm Beach and Boca Raton with vibrant cities from Orlando to South Florida—Miami, Aventura , Fort Lauderdale—ushering in unparalleled ease of exploration for travelers.

International Airport. This novel connectivity now effortlessly links and with vibrant cities from to South Florida—Miami, , Fort Lauderdale—ushering in unparalleled ease of exploration for travelers. Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) To meet the demand, the airport is undergoing a multi-million-dollar project at Concourse B, part of a phased modernization program for PBI. The first phase will include a new 3,000-square-foot restaurant and restroom expansion. Other updates will consist of an overall refresh, an integrated nursing suite, a sensory room to create a calming space for travelers with autism and more. To view returning and seasonal flights visit https://www.pbia.org/airservice.

