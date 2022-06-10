The Pandemic PC Boom Is Over: That's Bad News for HP

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sales of desktop, notebook, and workstation computers tumbled in the eight years leading up to the pandemic. Unit shipments dropped from nearly 350 million in 2012 to just 268 million in 2019 as demand for smartphones and tablets exploded.As working and schooling from home became a necessity in early 2020, demand for PCs bounced back. The industry shipped 304 million units in 2020 and 349 million in 2021. Even as pandemic restrictions were lifted, PCs kept flying off the shelves.The bonanza now appears to be over. PC shipments jumped nearly 15% in 2021, but by the fourth quarter, growth had slowed to just 1%, according to data from IDC, the global market intelligence firm. IDC expects shipments to plunge 8.2% in 2022, largely driven by the consumer and education markets. Demand for commercial PCs remains strong, although that might not remain the case as economic uncertainty and inflation weigh on businesses.