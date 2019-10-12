The Paranormal Profiles: New Study Probes Into People Who Believe in Ghosts

MONTREAL, Oct. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halloween is the perfect excuse for adults to broaden their imaginations and entertain the improbable, the mysterious, and the unknown, and become someone or something else (well, Halloween and Comic Con). Suddenly, undead creatures and phantoms come crawling out of the darkness. Zombies, witches, and vampires come to life. For some people, however, the world of the paranormal isn't one of imagination and fiction. In a newly released study conducted by the researchers at Queendom.com, certain people take the supernatural very seriously.

Researchers examined data collected from 13,940 people who believe ghosts. It turns out that their beliefs extend far beyond the supernatural. According to Queendom's study, here's what else they believe in:

DESTINY/FATE



83% believe that certain people are meant to cross our paths.

71% believe that if two people are meant to be together, they will be.

71% believe that certain people are destined for greatness.

77% believe in karma, and that what goes around comes around.

65% believe in soulmates.

56% believe in past lives.

51% believe in reincarnation.

44% believe that horoscopes are accurate.

RELIGIOUS BELIEFS



79% believe in God or other divine entity.

72% believe in angels.

54% believe in the devil.

63% believe in heaven.

53% believe in hell.

76% believe in miracles.

80% believe in life after death.

67% believe that divine beings can, and have, appeared to bring messages.

55% believe faith healing.

PARANORMAL/ PSYCHIC PHENOMENA



77% believe in prophecies and/or premonitions.

71% believe that the dead can get in touch with the living through a medium or in dreams.

66% believe that some spirits cannot rest until unfinished business is taken care of.

63% believe in telepathy.

58% believe in witches.

58% believe that certain people are gifted with the ability to read minds.

EXTRATERRESTRIALS



68% believe there is life on other planets.

48% believe that aliens have already visited, while 47% that the government is hiding proof of this.

Interestingly, not many believers nor non-believers in ghosts entertain superstitious beliefs. Among the list of superstitions, fear of negative thoughts causing a tragedy, and a fear of "jinxing" something were the most common. Those who do not believe in the existence of ghosts were dismissive of most other paranormal and supernatural phenomena, with the exception of a marginal belief in God (35%), karma (32%), miracles (31%) and, most prominently, life on other planets (45%).

"Many people have an inexplicable draw to the paranormal," explains Dr. Jerabek, president of PsychTests, the parent company of Queendom. "The idea that everything is energy, and thus can be influenced by intention or thought, is deeply compelling. Faith in reincarnation helps us come to terms with our own mortality and fear of death. Belief in cosmic interconnectedness helps us feel less lonely. When we contemplate the vastness of our universe, it seems mathematically improbable that we are the only sentient beings that exist in the universe. The fact is, as we begin to explore the world beyond our own, whether it's with space shuttles into other galaxies or EVP recorders in a haunted building, we pave the way for new discoveries. Some people may think it foolish to entertain the prospect of aliens or ghosts, but consider this: Space flight was considered impossible. The existence of black holes was only a theory. Komodo Dragons, Goblin Sharks, and Giant Squids were thought to be fictional creatures. Things that once appeared impossible no longer seem farfetched. What we know is just the tip of the iceberg of the vast wisdom available to us … all we need to do is use science to search for the truth, keep an open mind, refuse to accept dogma of any kind … and maybe, just maybe, have a little faith."

