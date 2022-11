The parent trap: mothers’ struggles to stay in the workforce

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Three women tell how low pay and the high cost of childcare make it difficult or impossible to have a jobIn his autumn statement, chancellor Jeremy Hunt promised to address the labour shortage by conducting a “thorough” assessment of the barriers and incentives to work. Since the pandemic, an extra 630,000 working age adults in the UK have become economically inactive, while job vacancies are close to a record high.To put the brakes on an exodus from the British job market, Hunt announced measures including a crackdown on benefit claimants. However, he made no mention of childcare provision. Continue reading...