18.03.2024 19:00:00
The PC Market May Be Soft, but 1 Part of Dell's Business Is Booming Like Never Before Thanks to AI
When it comes to the tech heavyweights in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, companies such as Nvidia, Microsoft, and Alphabet immediately come to mind. By contrast, legacy PC company Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) doesn't. But Dell stock is up 185% over the past year, and AI is driving its gains.Dell completed its fiscal 2024 on Feb. 2. For the year, the company's net revenue of $88.4 billion was down 14%, and its operating income was down 10% to $5.2 billion -- hardly the kind of financial results one would expect to drive triple-digit gains for the stock.Dell's financial results may have been down, but price targets from Wall Street analysts were up due to the company's upbeat commentary on AI. As the company's Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Clarke said: "We have positioned ourselves well in AI. We've already started to benefit from the momentum we're seeing."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
