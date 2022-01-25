THE PENNSYLVANIA HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATION WELCOMES REAL TIME MEDICAL SYSTEMS AS THEIR NEWEST BUSINESS PARTNER

BALTIMORE, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the industry-leading and KLAS Rated interventional analytics solution, joins the Pennsylvania Health Care Association (PHCA) as its newest Business Partner. Through Real Time's post-acute analytics platform, facilities can access live clinical analysis pulled directly from the electronic health record (EHR) to improve care outcomes, while reducing avoidable hospital readmissions, managing PDPM reimbursements, establishing infection prevention surveillance, and increasing referrals from acute care providers.

Cloud-based solution enables access to live EHR insights to ease administrative burdens, while improving care outcomes

"In one of the most regulated industries in the nation, paperwork must too often become a priority over patients," said Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association. "Real Time is an innovative solution to this challenge that can ease administrative burdens and further support resident care with quick access to organized data. We are excited to bring this new partnership to our members and deliver a tool that will help in their success."

Unlike MDS scrubbers that analyze old data, Real Time's cloud-based solution generates a live-sync with key data points found in the EHR, including keywords found in nursing notes, to deliver actionable analyses enabling early clinical interventions. Compatible with every major post-acute EHR, Real Time provides a time-saving solution that identifies high-risk patients and prioritizes them based on acuity, equipping clinicians with meaningful insights that can immediately impact patient care – with no additional work or duplicate data entry needed.

"As the ongoing pandemic continues to impact staffing and occupancy, nursing facilities need practical, reliable solutions to help them operate more efficiently, maintain excellent standards of care, and gain referrals as the post-acute provider of choice," states Laurie Obitz, Chief Operating Officer with Real Time. "We look forward to providing our interventional analytics solution to PHCA's members and working with them to achieve their goals."

