Curatis Aktie
WKN DE: A40BDL / ISIN: CH1330780979
|
29.12.2025 17:00:39
The perfect commute: how to turn a frustrating chore into fun - and better fitness
It is never enjoyable to be stuck in traffic or pressed up against a stranger’s armpit. But there are ways to make the most of your commute. You could even use it to write that novel• Sign up here to get the whole series straight to your inboxFor many of us, the idea of “the perfect” commute might sound laughable. If we travel to an office, it’s likely to involve either peak-time public transport or stressful traffic. You might not expect that either of those offers much scope for joy, but there are things we can do to make them more enjoyable, productive and healthier. It’s worth putting some thought into this, because commuting can increase stress, reduce capacity for exercise and encourage us to consume extra calories in on-the-go snacks.The former lawyer turned time management coach Kelly Nolan suggests starting with a commute audit to assess its true impact. “Begin by blocking it out on a calendar. Creating a visual representation of how much commuting takes out of your day gives an accurate picture. It’s not just about how much free time you have left, it’s about seeing how commuting affects other activities in your life.” Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Curatis AGmehr Nachrichten
|
29.12.25
|Montagshandel in Zürich: SPI schwächelt schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
29.12.25
|Börse Zürich in Grün: SPI am Nachmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
29.12.25
|Schwacher Wochentag in Zürich: So performt der SPI am Montagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
29.12.25
|Freundlicher Handel: SPI steigt zum Start des Montagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
23.12.25
|Pluszeichen in Zürich: So bewegt sich der SPI nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
23.12.25
|Zuversicht in Zürich: SPI am Dienstagmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
22.12.25