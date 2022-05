The Perfect Stock-Split Stock for This Wild Market (Hint: It's Not Amazon or Tesla)

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If there was an investing version of Paul Revere today, he might ride around proclaiming, "The stock splits are coming!" Several big companies are poised to conduct stock splits soon.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders recently voted in favor of a 20-for-1 stock split scheduled for June 3, 2022. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has announced its intention to conduct a stock split this year. Details of the plan haven't been revealed, though. Shareholders will need to approve the split.These are just two examples of the wave of stock splits on the way. But there's a stock with an upcoming split that's perfect for this market. And it's not Amazon or Tesla.Continue reading