28.06.2024 11:00:00
The perils of overengineering generative AI systems
Cloud is the easiest way to build generative AI systems; that’s why cloud revenues are skyrocketing. However, many of these systems are overengineered, which drives complexity and unnecessary costs. Overengineering is a familiar issue. We’ve been overthinking and overbuilding systems, devices, machines, vehicles, etc., for many years. Why would the cloud be any different?Overengineering is designing an unnecessarily complex product or solution by incorporating features or functionalities that add no substantial value. This practice leads to the inefficient use of time, money, and materials and can lead to decreased productivity, higher costs, and reduced system resilience.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
