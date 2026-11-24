The perpetual futures boom will probably continue to be great for the business of Hyperliquid (CRYPTO:HYPE), but it's also luring an entire roster of well-funded rivals that will be sharply contesting its advance every step of the way. On Nov. 18, CoinDesk reported that one emerging challenger, Variational, raised $110 million in capital at a $1.5 billion valuation to target Hyperliquid's loyal customer base and future prospects. It plans to launch its own token, VAR, before the end of 2026.

It's true that a growing perpetual futures market could present the opportunity for yet another clean win for its leaders. But rivals like Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) already have millions of customers, while Hyperliquid and its smaller peers need to convert new users one wallet at a time.

Here's which players are in the competitive landscape right now, and how much they might threaten Hyperliquid down the line.

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