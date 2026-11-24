Perpetual LtdShs Aktie
WKN: 872071 / ISIN: AU000000PPT9
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24.11.2026 10:50:02
The Perpetual Futures Market Is Booming. That Might Not Be as Bullish for Hyperliquid as Some Investors Think.
The perpetual futures boom will probably continue to be great for the business of Hyperliquid (CRYPTO:HYPE), but it's also luring an entire roster of well-funded rivals that will be sharply contesting its advance every step of the way. On Nov. 18, CoinDesk reported that one emerging challenger, Variational, raised $110 million in capital at a $1.5 billion valuation to target Hyperliquid's loyal customer base and future prospects. It plans to launch its own token, VAR, before the end of 2026.
It's true that a growing perpetual futures market could present the opportunity for yet another clean win for its leaders. But rivals like Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) already have millions of customers, while Hyperliquid and its smaller peers need to convert new users one wallet at a time.
Here's which players are in the competitive landscape right now, and how much they might threaten Hyperliquid down the line.
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