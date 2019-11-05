The Petco Foundation Announces Lifesaving Awards Event to Honor Heroes in Animal Welfare

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 14, the Petco Foundation will celebrate 20 years of saving lives at its Lifesaving Awards in San Diego, Calif. where 500 pet-loving guests will come together to honor extraordinary animal welfare heroes. Hosted by Emmy award-winning journalist Nancy O'Dell, the awards will bring together some of the pet industry's top brands to celebrate and recognize seven organizations and individuals from across the country for their dedication, determination and daily actions to create lifesaving impact for pets in need.

"The Petco Foundation's Lifesaving Awards is a celebration of love that saves animal lives and represents our gratitude to animal welfare heroes who put their love into action every day," said Susanne Kogut, president of the Petco Foundation. "We are excited this year to celebrate our 20-year history of saving lives and recognize and honor the exemplary performance of these seven organizations and individuals whose dedication and commitment to solutions and achieving success creates a significant lifesaving impact."

The 2019 Lifesaving Award Winners include:

Helping Heroes Award presented to K9s For Warriors

K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of service dogs to military veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), and/or Military Sexual Trauma (MST) as a result of military service post-9/11. The service dog program is unique and offers an innovative approach to recovering from the invisible wounds of war. Two lives are transformed with each pairing: the veteran reduces his/her risk of suicide while the rescue dog receives a newfound purpose.

Paul Jolly Compassion Award presented to Angels of Assisi

Angels of Assisi seeks to change the traditional definition of an animal shelter by offering services and programs to benefit the community, the people that live there, and the pets they love. Angels of Assisi is also a veterinary resource to nearby and rural shelters in southwest Virginia and West Virginia communities in need.

Unsung Hero Award presented to Kayla Denney from the City of Taft Animal Control Department

Kayla Denney left her job as an accountant to pursue her passion for pets. She traded in her office for the kennels and got to work! Kayla knew that a job in animal welfare would be tough, but she was committed to saving lives. She agreed to lead the City of Taft Animal Control Department, where almost all animals were euthanized, on a lifesaving journey. Within a few months, despite serious underfunding, she transformed the department and now pets have the chance to be adopted and loved!

Innovation Award presented to Dallas Animal Services

Dallas Animal Services won a $200,000 grant investment at the third annual Innovation Showdown, a collaboration of the nation's top animal welfare organizations, for their Dallas90 Shelter Service System. The Dallas90 Shelter Service System aims to provide excellent customer service for potential adopters with features like indoor building navigation, a "request help" function, adoption queue systems, advanced pet search and more. As a result, this system will help Dallas Animal Services and other organizations across the country by making more adoptions possible in a quick, efficient and cost-effective manner.

Lifesaving Impact Award presented to Montgomery County Animal Services

Montgomery County Animal Services is a municipal shelter that saves 93% of the 15,000 animals they care for each year. They represent an area of more than 1,000 largely unincorporated square miles. Their nine Animal Control Officers are responsible for responding to the 13,000 calls for assistance received annually. Their shelter staff of 40 work diligently to place these animals in new homes in addition to sheltering and providing veterinary care to all animals brought into the shelter. With their limited staff and one of the smallest cost per animal budgets, this organization not only overcomes challenges every day, but they help other organizations in their lifesaving efforts.

The Love in Action Award presented to Dog Is My CoPilot

Dog Is My CoPilot, which could also be referred to as one man with a small plane and a big heart, partners with nearly 100 animal welfare organizations to save animal lives across the country by transporting pets from shelters in areas in need to geographical locations where adopters are eagerly awaiting their new family members. Since 2012, Dog Is My CoPilot has flown more than 13,000 animals to safety.

Love Amplified Award presented to Bill Abbott and Crown Media

Bill Abbott's love and commitment brings the message of pet adoption to viewers across the country, as his dedication to the cause comes to life through many of the Hallmark network movies, and other programs on the Hallmark Channel. Examples include shows like the "American Rescue Dog Show" and "Kitten Bowl," as well as ongoing education outreach on "Home and Family."

