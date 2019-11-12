THE PIANO GUYS Debut Music Video For "THE AVENGERS / PORTALS"

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for their incredibly original instrumental covers and stunning visual companions, THE PIANO GUYS today debut the visual for their newest track, "THE AVENGERS / PORTALS" – watch here. Available everywhere now, the piano and cello medley combines award-winning composer Alan Silvestri's much-loved compositions from Marvel's The Avengers and Avengers: End Game films.

Of the new track and video, THE PIANO GUYS say, "After receiving so many requests from our audience, we had to jump into the Marvel world and test our piano and cello prowess in performing the 'super' themes from the world's greatest superhero story, AVENGERS! We thought it was a perfect opportunity to collaborate with the prolific YouTuber, Rousseau, to create a fun, visual performance for our music video."

Since formally introducing themselves in 2011 on YouTube, The Piano Guys – Steven Sharp Nelson, Jon Schmidt, Al Van der Beek and Paul Anderson – unassumingly arrived as a musical phenomenon. Over the course of six studio records, two Christmas releases, and a fan favorite live album, they have impressively nearly 3 billion global audio streams, clocked upwards of 1.8 billion YouTube views, earned six No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top Classical Albums Chart, sold out concerts in almost every corner of the world, averaged nearly 2 million unique monthly listeners on Spotify, and attracted a diehard audience. Not to mention, they've appeared in The New York Times, Fast Company, BuzzFeed, Mashable, and People, were featured on CBS Sunday Morning and performed on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America and TheTonight Show.

THE PIANO GUYS – THE AVENGERS / PORTALS

LISTEN: ThePianoGuys.lnk.to/Avengers-PortalsPR

WATCH: https://youtu.be/YHKa83UZbgU

THE PIANO GUYS – TOUR DATES

DATE CITY, STATE VENUE Thu, November 14 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre Fri, November 15 Rockford, IL Coronado Performing Arts Center Sat, November 16 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater Tue, November 19 St. Louis, MO Fabulous Fox Wed, November 20 Kalamazoo, MI Miller Auditorium Thu, November 21 Midland, MI Midland Center for the Arts Fri, November 22 Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre Sat, November 23 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace Theatre Wed, December 4 Cedar City, UT America First Event Center Tue, December 17 Salina, KS Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts Wed, December 18 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland Fri, December 20 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena Fri, January 17 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre Sat, January 18** Palm Desert, CA** McCallum Theatre** Tue, January 21 Modesto, CA Gallo Center for the Arts Wed, January 22 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater Thu, January 23 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theatre Fri, January 24 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic Sat, January 25** Las Vegas, NV** Smith Center** Sat, May 2** Anchorage, AK** Atwood Concert Hall**

**Denotes matinee and evening show

CONNECT WITH THE PIANO GUYS

Website · Facebook · Twitter · Instagram · YouTube

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, OKeh, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/.

CONTACTS

Larissa Slezak · Jamie Bertel

Sony Music Masterworks

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-piano-guys-debut-music-video-for-the-avengers--portals-300956597.html

SOURCE Sony Music Masterworks