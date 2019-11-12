|
12.11.2019 18:32:00
THE PIANO GUYS Debut Music Video For "THE AVENGERS / PORTALS"
NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for their incredibly original instrumental covers and stunning visual companions, THE PIANO GUYS today debut the visual for their newest track, "THE AVENGERS / PORTALS" – watch here. Available everywhere now, the piano and cello medley combines award-winning composer Alan Silvestri's much-loved compositions from Marvel's The Avengers and Avengers: End Game films.
Of the new track and video, THE PIANO GUYS say, "After receiving so many requests from our audience, we had to jump into the Marvel world and test our piano and cello prowess in performing the 'super' themes from the world's greatest superhero story, AVENGERS! We thought it was a perfect opportunity to collaborate with the prolific YouTuber, Rousseau, to create a fun, visual performance for our music video."
Since formally introducing themselves in 2011 on YouTube, The Piano Guys – Steven Sharp Nelson, Jon Schmidt, Al Van der Beek and Paul Anderson – unassumingly arrived as a musical phenomenon. Over the course of six studio records, two Christmas releases, and a fan favorite live album, they have impressively nearly 3 billion global audio streams, clocked upwards of 1.8 billion YouTube views, earned six No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top Classical Albums Chart, sold out concerts in almost every corner of the world, averaged nearly 2 million unique monthly listeners on Spotify, and attracted a diehard audience. Not to mention, they've appeared in The New York Times, Fast Company, BuzzFeed, Mashable, and People, were featured on CBS Sunday Morning and performed on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America and TheTonight Show.
THE PIANO GUYS – THE AVENGERS / PORTALS
LISTEN: ThePianoGuys.lnk.to/Avengers-PortalsPR
WATCH: https://youtu.be/YHKa83UZbgU
THE PIANO GUYS – TOUR DATES
DATE
CITY, STATE
VENUE
Thu, November 14
Minneapolis, MN
Orpheum Theatre
Fri, November 15
Rockford, IL
Coronado Performing Arts Center
Sat, November 16
Omaha, NE
Orpheum Theater
Tue, November 19
St. Louis, MO
Fabulous Fox
Wed, November 20
Kalamazoo, MI
Miller Auditorium
Thu, November 21
Midland, MI
Midland Center for the Arts
Fri, November 22
Waukegan, IL
Genesee Theatre
Sat, November 23
Louisville, KY
Louisville Palace Theatre
Wed, December 4
Cedar City, UT
America First Event Center
Tue, December 17
Salina, KS
Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
Wed, December 18
Kansas City, MO
Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland
Fri, December 20
Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena
Fri, January 17
Palm Desert, CA
McCallum Theatre
Sat, January 18**
Palm Desert, CA**
McCallum Theatre**
Tue, January 21
Modesto, CA
Gallo Center for the Arts
Wed, January 22
Los Angeles, CA
Microsoft Theater
Thu, January 23
San Diego, CA
San Diego Civic Theatre
Fri, January 24
San Jose, CA
San Jose Civic
Sat, January 25**
Las Vegas, NV**
Smith Center**
Sat, May 2**
Anchorage, AK**
Atwood Concert Hall**
**Denotes matinee and evening show
