The Plant Gallery Named "Top Landscape Company 2019" by Readers of CityBusiness

NEW ORLEANS, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last week, New Orleans CityBusiness, the premier business publication of New Orleans, unveiled winners of their annual Reader Rankings awards, held at the New Orleans Museum of Art. The annual Reader Rankings issue surveys readers to find the best of the best in commercial services around the New Orleans area. Readers have a chance to vote in each of the 60-plus subcategories and choose their favorite companies that provide the best services to the city. Three winners are chosen in each subcategory, but only one company is named the overall winner. With the votes in, and the results announced, The Plant Gallery has been named the Top Landscape Company of 2019!

The Plant Gallery has been providing landscaping services to New Orleans for 28 years, largely focusing on plants that are in the New Orleans growing zone. They offer design, delivery, installation, irrigation and maintenance services. Their team consists of licensed architects and floral designers. In addition to landscaping, The Plant Gallery provides decorative arrangements for private events and special occasions such as weddings and holidays.

"We are so lucky to have such a wonderful, strong city to serve—and such great customers," said Kenny Rabalais, owner of The Plant Gallery.

To learn more about The Plant Gallery and their landscaping services, those interested can visit https://theplantgallery.com or call The Plant Gallery at (504) 488-8887. Their Garden Center storefront is located at 9401 Airline Hwy in New Orleans, LA 70118.

