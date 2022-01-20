THE POINTS GUY FIGHTS BACK AGAINST AMERICAN AIRLINES TO BRING COST AND TIME-SAVING TOOL TO CONSUMERS

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Points Guy – the leading voice in loyalty programs, points, miles, credit cards and travel – is suing American Airlines for attempting to block the media platform from providing the cost and time-saving benefits of The Points Guy App to consumers. The lawsuit was filed in response to American Airlines demanding that The Points Guy cease and desist from syncing miles data of AAdvantage customers to The Points Guy App. American Airlines wants to control (and by extension, limit) what consumers can do with their rewards, and American is trying everything in their power to stop The Points Guy from helping consumers, including countersuing.

The Points Guy App was created to empower consumers to travel smarter by helping them make the most of their well-earned points and miles. Launched in September 2021, the free app demystifies the complexities of award travel by helping users learn about points, miles and loyalty programs; maximize their earning potential; and discover how to efficiently use those earned points and miles to see the world. Since launch, users have tracked over 18 billion points and miles through The Points Guy App.

"We launched The Points Guy App for free last year in September with the goal of allowing travelers to track all of their loyalty programs in one spot. We believe that this gives consumers the power to see how much value they actually have in loyalty points and frequent flyer miles so that they can travel the world," said Brian Kelly, Founder of The Points Guy. "We are choosing to fight back against American Airlines on behalf of travelers to protect their rights to access their points and miles so they can travel smarter. We'll continue to advocate because we believe the consumer has the right to choose whether you share your loyalty balances with a third party app that will make your life easier."

The Points Guy is dedicated to protecting travelers' rights to review their awards status and use the miles that they have spent hard-earned time and money to accumulate. For more information on The Points Guy's fight against American Airlines, please visit: thepointsguy.com/you rchoice .

About The Points Guy

The Points Guy (TPG) is a trusted travel media platform that focuses on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending. Through an informative, clever point of view, TPG has become the leading online site for all things points, miles and resourceful travel experiences. The site's editorial content consists of firsthand flight, hotel and airplane reviews, curated travel guides and immersive video components, as well as global event activations. Since its launch in 2010, Founder Brian Kelly has expanded the team to include a distinguished editorial staff and extensive network of freelancers around the globe. In 2021, The Points Guy launched The Points Guy App created to act as a personal points and miles consultant empowering users to spend and travel smarter. Today, TPG reaches 11 million unique monthly visitors and more than 3.2 million followers across social media platforms.

