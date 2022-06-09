THE POST, CO-FOUNDED BY CHRISTIAN PONDER AND JASON LAROSE, ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT PARTNERS IN FIRST BUSINESS COMMUNITY EXCLUSIVE TO ATHLETES

– Investment led by Will Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Maveron, Pareto Ventures, Max Ventures and FJ Labs –

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Post – the only business community exclusive to athletes – today announced venture capital investors who match the athlete mindset. Will Ventures led the initial funding with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Maveron, Pareto Ventures and FJ Labs. Max Ventures, led by Founding Partner Ryan Darnell, originally incubated the company. Led by Co-founder and CEO, investor and former NFL quarterback Christian Ponder, and Co-founder Jason LaRose, the former President of North America at Under Armour and CEO of Equinox Media, The Post is an exclusive membership platform designed to connect elite professionals (or "forever athletes" as The Post recognizes them) built by sport.

"One of the great things about being an athlete is the team surrounding you. Like our team at The Post, our partners are built by sport. They are our people. We are grateful to have the support of investors who have lived and believe in our mission and are eager to carry it forward," said Ponder. "The initial funding gives us the ability to further ramp up to deliver unmatched peer support and expert guidance to forever athletes who share the determination to succeed when the playing days are over."

The initial investment will enable additional development of a growing network of active and retired athletes leveraging the power of community to accelerate their careers and ambitions along with the opening of The Post's private clubhouse in New York City in early 2023. Crista Samaras, an inventor, businesswoman, and legendary Princeton and U.S. Women's National Team Lacrosse player, will serve as Vice President of Content. Wes Gavin, who led product functions for SI Tix and is a former All-Ivy football player at Yale, will serve as Vice President of Product. Ashlan Ramsey, a former events director at Eligo and LPGA tour member who was the top-ranked woman amateur in the world, will serve as Community Leader.

Highlights of The Post membership include:

New members get put into "teams" with similar career aspirations for intimate networking and learning.

Members access a world-class network of forever athletes to build their personal board of directors

Exclusive curriculum and content developed by educational and executive coaching experts are offered

Members-only events will be held, championing connectivity, support, and competition amongst club members

A private clubhouse reserved for members and guests will offer co-working spaces, meetings rooms, recreation and exercise spaces and a luxe lounge

"What makes The Post unique is that we are building a community fueled by innate qualities powering all athletes such as self-belief, drive, leadership and perseverance," said LaRose. "Athletes thrive on the team mindset. Our mission is to discover what members are passionate about and put them in position to achieve those ambitions beyond sports by replicating the components of a team, through their own board of directors, with infrastructure, expert coaching, goal setting, competition, and accountability."

The link between leadership and competitive sports is well-established. Collegiate and professional athletes account for a sizeable number of Fortune 500 CEOs and women in the C-Suite as well as 15 of the last 21 U.S. Presidents. To learn more about The Post, visit https://thepost.co/

