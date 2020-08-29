The Power House Human, Lani Bernard Winner Of The Prestigious Humanitarian Award! Now Helping Those In Need During Covid-19

MAUI, Hawaii, Aug. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Power House Human: Lani Bernard

Leader, Inspirational Speaker, and a bright star in the world of positive transformation, Lani Bernard has helped inspire thousands across the globe. Now in light of Covid-19 she is gifting for free mind calming meditation methods to those in need.

With an extensive list of qualifications including world class training as an inspirational speaker, vocalist, and performing artist, transformational meditation teacher, along with degrees in the fields of Ornamental Horticulture & Gemology Lani Bernard possesses the skills of a true visionary. During Covid-19 she is helping with gifting free stress release meditation methods for free to those who are experiencing stress and anxiety due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She is also finding ways to give food to disabled seniors and the needy in her community.

Lani Bernard was nominated and awarded with the "Global Women's Outstanding Leadership Award" by The Women's Information Network (WIN) for being an exemplary leader who helped, empowered, and strengthened women, children, youth and their families. WIN strives to support and help women and families globally and shares the voice and efforts of strong women who are working non-stop as community leaders; contributing their skills and lives to help and inspire their communities, the less fortunate and the gifted.

Lani Bernard has also raised millions of dollars for various charities to support their cause and given meaning and purpose to the lives of thousands in her community as well as around the world. In addition, she is credited with producing conducting/arranging inspirational seminars and workshops with the likes of New York Times Best Selling Authors and Grammy Winners, that have drawn and impacted hundreds of thousands of individuals.

Over her 40 year career Lani Bernard has served numerous leadership roles, including serving as the Director of non-profit organizations as well as creating her own educational and transformative projects that have gained international recognition such as award winning community outreach programs, music productions, academic curriculums, festivals, seminars, and concerts. Lani Bernard is also recognized for having worked with the globally accredited organization 'World Hunger' she coproduced internationally publicized events that received rave reviews and was successful in providing notable funding for the outreach programs of World hunger.

She also has received television acclamation being featured on PBS, America One Television and national and international talk shows like Good Morning Australia, National Malaysia TV and The Mike Douglas Show. Being a talented motivational inspirational speaker, actress, influencer, vocalist, dancer & Humanitarian, Lani Bernard has shared the stage, recorded or performed with celebrated personalities such as Grammy Winning Composer Micheal Narada Walden, Grammy Winning Composer Peter Kater, Grammy Winning Composer David Darling & New York Times Best Selling Authors: Wayne Dyer, Harold Bloomfield and Ramdas.

Lani Bernard after winning the Humanitarian Award.

Lani Bernard won this and several other awards after being internationally recognized for her efforts to transform the lives of thousands as a compassionate, strong, and skilled individual with leadership characteristics that set her apart from the rest. It's wonderful giving human beings like her that make the world a much better place to live.

