The Power of Love: New Study Reveals That Being Loved Is More Advantageous Than Being Feared

MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What can be said of people who would rather be feared than be loved? Perhaps they get a thrill out of making others feel weak and inferior, or think that having others cower is the fastest way to power. However, if history has taught the world anything, it's that even the most feared tyrant can be toppled, and that rising to prominence by gaining the support, loyalty, admiration, and love of the public can literally change the course of the future.

Moreover, according to research from Queendom.com, there are several other reasons why people who think fear gains them respect should reconsider their approach. According to the study, those who would rather be feared than be loved tend to have lower self-esteem, are less resilient and less self-motivated, and even less happy.

Analyzing data from 12,259 people who took Queendom's Emotional Intelligence Test, researchers divided the sample according to one key factor: Those who would rather be loved, and those who would rather be feared. Here's how their scores compared on different factors - and why love always trumps fear:

(Note: Scores range on a scale from 0 to 100. The higher the score, the stronger the trait/skill).

EMPATHY & SOCIAL INSIGHT



Score for people who would rather be feared: 64

Score for people who would rather be loved: 77

CONFLICT-RESOLUTION SKILLS



Score for people who would rather be feared: 51

Score for people who would rather be loved: 72

COURAGE TO STAND BY ONE'S VALUES



Score for people who would rather be feared: 59

Score for people who would rather be loved: 75

DESIRE FOR APPROVAL



Score for people who would rather be feared: 48

Score for people who would rather be loved: 39

FLEXIBILITY & COOPERATIVENESS



Score for people who would rather be feared: 56

Score for people who would rather be loved: 72

CONTENTMENT



Score for people who would rather be feared: 52

Score for people who would rather be loved: 63

COPING SKILLS



Score for people who would rather be feared: 58

Score for people who would rather be loved: 69

ABILITY TO LET GO OF LITTLE ANNOYANCES



Score for people who would rather be feared: 66

Score for people who would rather be loved: 82

RESILIENCE



Score for people who would rather be feared: 60

Score for people who would rather be loved: 72

SELF-ESTEEM



Score for people who would rather be feared: 52

Score for people who would rather be loved: 69

SELF-EFFICACY



Score for people who would rather be feared: 56

Score for people who would rather be loved: 69

STRIVING & DESIRE FOR KNOWLEDGE



Score for people who would rather be feared: 64

Score for people who would rather be loved: 78

"There's a certain sense of power that comes with being feared, but that generally doesn't last very long," explains Dr. Jerabek, president of PsychTests, the parent company of Queendom. "Every time you pull the power card, you lose some of it - and your future impact is lessened. So while fear might compel people to comply, that fear will eventually turn into anger, courage, and defiance. That's why dictators are so often toppled by the very people they want to rule - because the public is tired of being forced to obey under threat of harm, be it physical, emotional, or economic. But if you are kind, caring, and compassionate, it changes everything. If you are a leader who truly cares about the people you lead, you leave an indelible mark on your followers, and on history itself. Look at the remarkable stories of some of the world's most beloved leaders. Franklin D. Roosevelt led his country through the great Depression, Churchill through war. Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. expounded the advancement of civil rights, yet encouraged non-violent protests. These are people who gained the trust, support, loyalty, and love of their nations and to this day, are considered a prime example of how a leader should be. They proved that leading through love and compassion is so much more powerful and life-changing the leading through fear. The bottom line is that people who think that fear gains them power and respect are almost always compensating for their own sense of powerlessness, self-doubt, and lack of self-love. They crave approval and acceptance, yet they alienate their followers. So much more can be accomplished through love than through fear."

Want to assess your EQ? Check out our Emotional Intelligence Test at: https://www.queendom.com/tests/access_page/index.htm?idRegTest=3978

Professional users, such as coaches, athletic directors of scouts, can request a free demo for this or other assessments from ARCH Profile's extensive battery: http://hrtests.archprofile.com/testdrive_gen_1

To learn more about psychological testing, download this free eBook: http://hrtests.archprofile.com/personality-tests-in-hr

About PsychTests AIM Inc.

PsychTests AIM Inc. originally appeared on the internet scene in 1996. Since its inception, it has become a pre-eminent provider of psychological assessment products and services to human resource personnel, therapists, academics, researchers and a host of other professionals around the world. PsychTests AIM Inc. staff is comprised of a dedicated team of psychologists, test developers, researchers, statisticians, writers, and artificial intelligence experts (see ARCHProfile.com). The company's research division, Plumeus Inc., is supported in part by Research and Development Tax Credit awarded by Industry Canada.

SOURCE PsychTests.com