The premier Luka Doncic trading card makes its public auction debut at PWCC Marketplace

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's best Luka Doncic trading card is making its public auction debut.

The 2018 National Treasures Luka Doncic Rookie NBA Logoman Patch Auto 1-of-1 card – of which there is only one copy in the world and was reportedly sold in a private deal in March 2021 for $4.6 million – is listed in the PWCC Marketplace November Premier Auction. It opens for bidding at 4 P.M. PT on Nov. 3.

The card sold for $4.6 million in a private sale in March of 2021. At the time of that sale it was the highest price ever paid for a basketball card. As of today, it remains the sixth-highest price ever paid for any trading card and the second highest price ever paid for a basketball card.

Because the sale was done in private, the general public has never had an opportunity to make an offer on it – a common situation for Luka Doncic's best cards. To date, no Luka card has sold for greater than $1 million in a public sale.

"This auction will be the very first time we see the value for the world's premier Luka Doncic card set by the open market," said Jesse Craig, Vice President of Sales at PWCC Marketplace. "A Luka card has never sold on a public platform for seven figures or more. It is his premier card making its public debut while he is playing extremely well. It's a very exciting moment."

The allure of the card is multifaceted in that it is the most desirable card in existence of one of the NBA's most exciting stars.

"There is expert consensus that the National Treasures 1-of-1 Logoman for a rookie prospect is their best asset available in the ultra-modern card market," Craig said. "This would be the premier card for any player. The fact that it is Luka means it is in extremely high demand."

Doncic is currently the favorite to win MVP at most bookmakers. While the season is young, he currently leads the league in average points per game with 36.1 and is averaging 8.9 rebounds and 9 assists.

The auction closes at 7 p.m. on Nov. 17 with a live extended bidding format.

For more information, visit www.pwccmarketplace.com

