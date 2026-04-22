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WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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22.04.2026 14:30:00
The Price of Gas Is Soaring. Here Are 8 Ways to Reduce Your Pain at the Pump.
Here's some news that's not exactly a secret: The price of gas has been surging lately. In early April, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas was $4.08, according to AAA. That's up 26% from $3.24, where it was a year ago. Worse still, gas costs far more than average in certain regions.What's going on? Well, there's a lot of unrest in the Middle East, which is disrupting trade and trade routes. This increase is really pinching the budgets of millions of Americans. If you're looking for relief, here are some ways to keep your fuel costs in check.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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