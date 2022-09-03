The Price of Winning on Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks have seen some wild price swings over the past couple of years; sometimes it feels more like a casino than a market. Emotions can play a big role in how stocks behave day to day, even though a company's growth and financials are what typically drive investment returns over the long term.In fact, famous investor Peter Lynch once declared that the stomach, not the brain, is the most important organ for investing in the stock market. In other words, how an investor handles volatility can have a lot to do with how their portfolio performs. There is no free lunch on Wall Street; here is why you've got to embrace the ups and downs if you want to score big returns.Investors hold up companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) as no-brainer winners that investors can buy with confidence. The tremendous wealth these stocks have created has a lot to do with that. Imagine one made hypothetical investments of $10,000 into each company's IPO. Over these stocks' lifetimes, those investments would be worth: