The Prime Meridian Group Collaborates With Oxford BioDynamics Plc On Market Research

PHILADELPHIA, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prime Meridian Group, a leading provider of consulting services for healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, is providing Oxford BioDynamics Plc (AIM: OBD) ("Oxford BioDynamics"), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of 3D genomic biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, assistance with market research related to the testing for the award-winning, proprietary technology platform, EpiSwitch™.

Oxford BioDynamics has been working on the development of a disease severity test leveraging off the Company's proprietary EpiSwitch™ technology. These can be interrogated from a patient's blood using the EpiSwitch™ technology to determine what makes certain patients particularly vulnerable to hyperinflammation and severe side effects when exposed to Covid-19 infection. Prime Meridian Group has been selected to establish healthcare providers for focused market research.

"We are excited to work with Oxford BioDynamics on this initiative," comments Laura Bajor, Director of Contracts and Procurement, Prime Meridian Group. "We are helping to generate data with the intent of Episwitch™ implementation within the US market. We are all striving for improved patient identification and treatment. Our work with OBD will help create new COVID-19 treatment protocols in the future."

The Prime Meridian Group, as an established leader in this space, has a proven record in recruiting across the most challenging of medical and surgical subspecialties. With an expansive database and advanced analytics systems, Prime Meridian is able to engage with medical professionals that are often hard to reach. Known for fostering long-term relationships across specialties, Prime Meridian utilizes this foundation from which to build a custom program for its clients.

About Prime Meridian Group

The Prime Meridian Group , a boutique consulting firm, offers unique solutions to healthcare and pharmaceutical companies to include Marketing Research & Focus Groups, Advisory Board Solutions, Educational Training, Sales Force Training, as well as e-Learning Solutions.

About Oxford BioDynamics Plc

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (AIM: OBD) ("Oxford BioDynamics") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of 3D genomic biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

The Company's award-winning, proprietary technology platform, EpiSwitch™, aims to accelerate the drug discovery and development process, improve the success rate of therapeutic product development, and take advantage of the increasing importance of personalized medicine.

