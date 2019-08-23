The Prime Minister announces changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service

OTTAWA, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Simon Kennedy, currently Deputy Minister of Health, becomes Deputy Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, effective September 3, 2019.

Stephen Lucas, currently Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change, becomes Deputy Minister of Health, effective September 3, 2019.

Christine Hogan, currently Executive Director for Canada, Ireland and the Caribbean for the World Bank, becomes Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change, effective September 30, 2019.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to congratulate John Knubley, Deputy Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, on his retirement from the Public Service of Canada, following a distinguished career marked by dedication and excellence in serving Canadians.

