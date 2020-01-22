The Prime Minister announces changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service

OTTAWA, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Lori MacDonald, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, becomes Senior Associate Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development and Chief Operating Officer for Service Canada, effective January 27, 2020.

Vincent Rigby, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, becomes National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister, effective January 27, 2020.

Caroline Xavier, currently Assistant Secretary to the Cabinet, Security and Intelligence, Privy Council Office, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, effective February 10, 2020.

Gina Wilson, currently Senior Advisor to the Privy Council Office, becomes Senior Associate Deputy Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Youth, Canadian Heritage, effective January 27, 2020.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to thank David Morrison, Foreign and Defence Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister, for his service as acting National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister.

Biographical notes

Lori MacDonald

Vincent Rigby

Caroline Xavier

Gina Wilson

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office