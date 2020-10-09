The Prime Minister announces members of the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following appointments to the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRA):

Faisal Mirza becomes a member for a term of five years, effective immediately.

The Honourable Marie-Lucie Morin, P.C. becomes a member for a term of three years, effective immediately.

With full and independent authority, the NSIRA works to ensure that Canada's national security agencies are complying with the law and that their actions are reasonable and necessary.

